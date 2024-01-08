On 12th of April 2023, based on the recommendation of the Minister of Justice and Public Order, the Council of Ministers issued the below decree establishing a rate of 6% as the maximum rent increase for the two years from 22th of April 2023 to 21st of April 2025.

In accordance with the above Law, a landlord has the right to request a rent increase only every two years, noting that such increase should not exceed the established and permitted as per to the above maximum rate of 6%.

The Rent Control Law of the Republic of Cyprus (Law 23/1983) establishes the following criteria to be met in order to regulate any issues concerning the increase of rent, regardless of the terms, conditions of a tenancy agreement:

a. A tenancy agreement has been concluded between the landlord and the tenant, provided that the tenant has a EU/EEA passport (there is an exception in the form if: the tenant can be a citizen of a third country, is married to a Cypriot citizen).

b. The lease term has expired.

c. After the lease term has expired, the tenant retains the premises and pays the last agreed-upon rent.

d. The property is located in the territory of the Republic of Cyprus.

e. The property was built before December 31, 1999.

f. The tenant becomes a "statutory tenant" only if the premises in question were also rented or available for lease before December 31, 1999.

May 16, 2023

