Cyprus:
Register Of Overseas Entities (ROE) Owning UK Property
17 January 2023
Areti Charidemou & Associates LLC
In accordance with the Economic Crime (Transparency and
Enforcement) Act 2022, non-UK entities that hold UK property must
make a submission to the new Register of Overseas Entities (ROE)
by 31st of January 2023.
The new Register requires overseas entities that own a UK
property to declare their beneficial owners.
The Register specifically creates three primary areas pf
obligation:
- Overseas entities that acquire UK land and property after
5th of September 2022 must register with UK Companies
House prior to completing the acquisition.
- Overseas entities that currently hold land or property in
England or Wales registered pursuant to an application made on or
after 1st of January 1999, or hold land in Scotland
registered pursuant to an application made on or after
8th of December 2014 must register the relevant
information with UK Companies House.
- Overseas entities that disposed of UK property between
28th of February 2022 and 31st of January
2023 must give disposal details.
The penalty fees for late filling or non-filling will be up to
GBR 2.500 per day or other penalties as imprisonment of up to 5
years along with restrictions when buying, selling, transferring,
leasing or charging property in UK.
