Cyprus:
Article Of Our Associate Marina Vassiliou Published In Fileleftheros Newspaper
05 October 2022
Elias Neocleous & Co LLC
Our associate, Marina Vassiliou, has published an article in
Fileleftheros newspaper which concerns a recent decision of the
Supreme Court of Cyprus. The ruling should be of interest to many
tenants since it took into consideration the latest amendment to
the Rent Control Law. Pursuant to this amendment, a response from a
tenant, who owes rent, to an application filed under these
provisions for recovery of possession against him, is admitted for
registration by the Clerk of the Court only if accompanied by
either: a receipt by the Accounting department of the Court that it
has been deposited with the Court an amount of arrears of rent
referred to in the Application on the date of its registration; or
a receipt of rent collection, issued by the landlord or a
representative thereof, or a proof of deposit by a financial
institution for the benefit of the landlord or a representative
thereof. In her article, after referring to the new legal
framework, the author presents the decision of the first instance
court, and then analyses that of the Supreme Court whilst also
expressing her thoughts on the matter.
The article, only in Greek, can be accessed here (printed version).
