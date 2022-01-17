In a special Christmas Day feature the Cyprus Mail identified a group of effective and successful businesswomen in Cyprus who it perceives as forging a new path for the next generation of female entrepreneurs and professionals. Included in this group was our own partner Andrea Kallis Parparinou. Following their selection all the women have been interviewed about their careers to date and their thoughts about the future of women in business.

