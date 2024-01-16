The Cyprus Company of Foreign Interests (CCFI) program, managed by Cyprus's Business Facilitation Unit (BFU), is a key strategy for attracting non-EU investors to Cyprus, offering them a direct path to EU residency and employment. This program is tailored to integrate global businesses and talent into the EU market, positioning Cyprus as a significant hub for international business. It emphasizes streamlined processes for residency and company operations, underscoring Cyprus's commitment to fostering a dynamic, globally-connected business environment.

A Strategic Initiative for Global Business

The Cyprus Company of Foreign Interests (CCFI) is a strategic initiative by Cyprus to bolster its status as a high-growth international business center. The program aims to attract diverse foreign investments by requiring an initial investment of €200,000, which can be demonstrated through bank statements or by investing in business operations such as office space or equipment. Importantly, this initial investment can also be utilized for normal working capital purposes, offering flexibility to businesses. This approach is part of Cyprus's comprehensive plan to create an attractive and versatile environment for global investors and companies.

Eligibility and Business Sectors

Eligibility for the CCFI is diverse and inclusive, covering businesses with majority shares held by third-country nationals or those with a foreign shareholding value of at least €200,000. Additionally, it encompasses public companies listed on recognized stock exchanges and specific sectors such as shipping, high-tech, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and education.

Facilitation and Support

The Business Facilitation Unit plays a crucial role in the CCFI. It assists businesses in registering and provides guidance on obtaining necessary permits. Companies registered under the CCFI are listed in the Foreign Interests Companies' Register, facilitating their operations in Cyprus and the EU.

At Savva & Associates, we have collaborated effectively with our colleagues in the Business Facilitation Unit. This partnership has ensured that all procedures related to new CCFI formations and subsequent work visa applications have been conducted with efficiency and smoothness.

Advantages of the CCFI Program

The CCFI program offers several compelling advantages:

1. Fast-Track Residency: It expedites the residency permit process for shareholders, directors, and employees, easing their integration into the EU. Typical processing times are under one month.

2. Tax Benefits: Cyprus offers the most attractive EU tax regime, which is beneficial for businesses operating under the CCFI.

3. Strategic Location: Cyprus's location at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and Africa provides unique access to various markets.

4. Skilled Workforce: The program allows companies to employ a diverse and skilled workforce, catering to industries with local expertise shortages.

5. Quality of Life: Cyprus is renowned for its high standard of living, including excellent healthcare and education, making it an ideal relocation choice.

6. No application restrictions: All nationalities are eligible to apply, with notably no restrictions to Russian nationals.

In summary, the CCFI offers non-EU nationals a fast-track and advantageous pathway to establishing a business presence in the European Union. Its blend of streamlined residency processes, favorable tax conditions, strategic location, and access to talent presents a unique opportunity for business success and lifestyle enhancement in the EU.

