An article authored by Elias Neocleous, Managing Partner at Elias Neocleous & Co LLC, and recently published in Phileleftheros, discusses the challenges presented by the volatile economic and geopolitical environment at both EU and domestic level and the importance of fortifying the reputation of Cyprus as an attractive business and investment destination.

The article further underlines the resilience of the Cypriot economy in an unfavourable environment of high inflation, high interest rates and the protracted conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, stressing at the same time the need to proceed with key reforms concerning public administration, the justice and taxation systems. Emphasis is placed on the pivotal role of professional services, including legal services, and the need to take decisive action to shield the sector and the country's reputation from unwarranted attacks.

To view the full article in Greek on Phileleftheros, please click here.

