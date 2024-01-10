Clarifying announcement on the new criteria concerning the expedited procedure for the granting of Immigration Permits to applicant who are third country nationals investing in Cyprus – 4th Revision of Criteria May 2, 2023

With reference to the 4th revision of the criteria relating to the expedited procedure of granting Immigration Permits to applicants who are nationals of third countries and invest in Cyprus, which came into effect on 02/05/2023, the Civil Registry and Migration Department announced on the 27/11/2023, that the investment money that will be used from abroad, may come from the applicant's bank account in any foreign country, including the Eurozone, and will be paid into the seller's account at a Cyprus financial institution.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.