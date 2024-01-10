Cyprus:
Announcement On The New Criteria Concerning The Expedited Procedure For The Granting Of Immigration Permits To Third Country Nationals Investing In Cyprus
10 January 2024
Y. Vasiliou & Co
Clarifying announcement on the new criteria concerning
the expedited procedure for the granting of Immigration Permits to
applicant who are third country nationals investing in Cyprus
– 4th Revision of Criteria May 2,
2023
With reference to the 4th revision of the criteria relating to
the expedited procedure of granting Immigration Permits to
applicants who are nationals of third countries and invest in
Cyprus, which came into effect on 02/05/2023, the Civil Registry
and Migration Department announced on the 27/11/2023, that the
investment money that will be used from abroad, may come from the
applicant's bank account in any foreign country, including the
Eurozone, and will be paid into the seller's account at a
Cyprus financial institution.
