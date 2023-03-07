ARTICLE

Total imports of goods in January-November 2022 amounted to €10.403,2 mn as compared to €7.928,1 mn in January- November 2021, recording an increase of 31,2%. Total exports of goods in January-November 2022 were €3.587,1 mn compared to €3.022,0 mn in the same period of 2021, registering an increase of 18,7%. The trade deficit was €6.816,1 mn in January- November 2022 compared to €4.906,1 mn in the corresponding period of 2021.

The European Union was the main source of supply of goods to Cyprus with a share of €6.275,8 mn of total imports, while imports from all other European countries totaled €966,8 mn in January- November 2022. Imports from the rest of the world amounted to €3.160,6 mn.

Exports to the European Union accounted for €1.000,1 mn, while exports to all other European countries for €358,1 mn in January- November 2022. Exports to the rest of the world amounted to €2.228,9 mn.

Detailed data by commodity, partner country, value and quantity are included in the monthly electronic publication "Intra & Extra EU Trade Statistics (by commodity and country)" for January-November 2022, which is available free of charge on the CYSTAT portal.

Source:Cystat

