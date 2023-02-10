In December 2022, the total sales of petroleum products amounted to 118.203 tonnes, recording a decrease of 8,7% compared to December 2021. A decrease was observed in the provisions of marine gasoil (-42,5%) and in the sales of asphalt (-55,4%), kerosene (-39,9%), heating gasoil (-18,8%) and road diesel (-1,8%). On the contrary, a rise was recorded in the provisions of aviation kerosene (13,5%), as well as in the sales of heavy and light fuel oil (62,8% and 4,3% respectively) and motor gasoline (0,2%). As far as the sales from filling stations are specifically concerned, these have registered a fall of 7,5% to 59.381 tonnes.

The total sales of petroleum products in December 2022 compared to November 2022 recorded a rise of 2,8%. Indicatively, an increase was recorded in the sales of motor gasoline (7,5%) and road diesel (0,8%) while the provisions of aviation kerosene decreased (-15,0%). The total stocks of petroleum products at the end of December 2022 increased by 3,6% compared to the end of the previous month.

During the year 2022, the total sales of petroleum products increased by 9,9% compared to 2021. The provisions of aviation kerosene and marine gasoil rose by 67,7% and 8,0% respectively while an increase was also recorded in the sales of light fuel oil (13,8%), heating gasoil (12,4%), liquefied petroleum gases (10,3%) and motor gasoline (1,6%). On the contrary, a decrease was observed in the sales of asphalt (- 26,5%) and road diesel (-4,0%). In 2022 the sales from filling stations reached 654.073 tonnes, recording a slight fall of 0,9% compared to 2021.

Source:Cystat

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.