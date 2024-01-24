Changes in social insurance contribution rates and the maximum earnings threshold on which social insurance contributions are paid (from 01/01/2024)

As of 01/01/2024, the social insurance contributions rates change as follows:

For employees: 8.8% contribution by the employee and 8.8% contribution by the employer.

For self-employed persons: 16.6% contribution.

As of 01/01/2024 the maximum annual earnings threshold on which social insurance contributions are paid is increased to €62,868 (€1,209 weekly and €5,239 monthly).

Originally published January 10, 2023.

