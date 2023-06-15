Who is an insurance broker

An insurance broker is a Company who is acting on the best interest of the consumers and who is licensed to offer various insurance products and services by multiple insurance companies. An insurance broker unlike an insurance agent, is not keen to represent one specific insurance company but rather assess the needs of the consumer and present to them the best product for their needs. The insurance broker has also the capacity to make comparisons between multiple insurance products and services across various insurance companies

Timeframes

Gathering of the information: usually takes 1 to 2 months depending on how efficient the applicant is

Usually 2 months Creation of a Company (which will subsequently be licensed): Less than 1 month

Less than 1 month Overall: from experience the application takes between 4- 5 months

Trick: To speed up the process ensure the name of the brokerage is decided by the management early as it will have to be approved by the Cyprus Registrar of Insurers and then by the Cyprus Registrar of Companies a process that could take 2/3 weeks. Without the name you can not apply for the Company which takes less than a month. This process alone before applying could take 2 months! So if in hurry, prioritise the name first.

Application Pack

University degree of the director / management of the Company

Cyprus or FCA relevant examinations for the director / management of the Company

Clean criminal record of all management members

CVs of all management members

Non solvency declarations confirmations of all management members

Agreements with insurance companies or letters of intend with the company

Rental agreement of the company

The process in steps

Name Approval Company Creation Application Preparation Application Examination

