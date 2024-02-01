ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

We are pleased to announce that managing partner Angelos Paphitis and senior associate Myrianthi Papagianni co-authored the Legal 500 Cyprus Restructuring & Insolvency Country Comparative Guide 2024.

The Legal 500's Country Comparative Guides are produced in association with the World's leading lawyers and give the in-house community a practical overview of the laws and regulations in key jurisdictions, for specific practice areas.

The aim of this guide is to provide its readers with a pragmatic overview of the law and practice of restructuring & insolvency law in Cyprus. It provides information about the current issues affecting restructuring & insolvency in Cyprus and addresses topics such as security & enforcement, insolvency and restructuring proceedings, cross-border insolvencies, existing contracts, and directors' liability and as well as insight and opinion on reform proposals and challenges faced in Cyprus.

To view the full article click here

Originally Published by The Legal 500

A.G. Paphitis & Co LLC

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.