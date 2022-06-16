A presentation of the restructuring and insolvency services of our firm has recently been published in the Insider magazine.

The restructuring and insolvency practice of our firm, recently included in the world's top 100 listing of the Global Restructuring Review (GRR100), includes insolvency practitioners and is one of the largest and most experienced in Cyprus. Customers from both the business and the financial world benefit from our multifaceted and "practical" approach, our international reach and the quality of our services. Our experience in domestic and cross-border insolvency proceedings and restructuring is unparalleled. We have been involved in complex loan restructurings, bankruptcy and insolvency litigation, debt and loan repurchases, corporate bailout assessments and corporate bailout plans and have acted as liquidators, or receivers of companies or as administrators in individual cases.

The above become even more important at this time of difficulties related to the financial and commercial environment, overall uncertainty and unexpected events, that may lead a company to failure to meet its obligations to its creditors or its liabilities to exceed the value of its assets.

