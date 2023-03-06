ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The arrivals of tourists reached 90.549 in January 2023 compared to 43.944 in January 2022, recording an increase of 106,1%.

Analysis of countries

Arrivals from the United Kingdom were the main source of tourism for January 2023, with a share of 20,6% (18.631) of total arrivals, followed by Israel with 16,6% (14.991), Poland with 12,3% (11.166) and Greece with 11,6% (10.459).

Purpose of visit

For a percentage of 64,8% of tourists, the purpose of their trip in January 2023 was holidays, for 21,4% visit to friends and relatives and for 13,4% business. Respectively, in January 2022, 57,5% of tourists visited Cyprus for holidays, 22,3% visited friends or relatives and 20,2% visited Cyprus for business reasons.

Source:Cystat

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.