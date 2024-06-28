Personal Income Tax Form Extension

The Cyprus Tax Department has extended both the submission of the Personal Income Tax (Form T.D.1) for the tax year 2023 as well as the settlement of any liability that may arise until 31 October 2024, which is available for submission via the TAXISnet platform. The form should be submitted by all employees, pensioners and self-employed persons for whom the combined total income for 2023 exceeds €19.500 .

Taxpayers should note that the Tax Department will only accept T.D.1 forms which have been submitted via TAXISnet.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.