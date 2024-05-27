Cyprus Tax Department Opens 2023 Income Tax Return (IR1) Submission On TaxisNet

The Cyprus Tax Department has announced that the 2023 Income Tax return (IR1) for Individuals can now be submitted via the TaxisNet system.

Based on the Decree of the Council of Ministers (Κ.Δ.Π. 184/2023), employees, retired, and self-employed individuals are required to submit an Income Tax Return for the year 2023 if their total gross income exceeds €19,500 (nineteen thousand five hundred euros).

Last date for timely submission of the Declaration of Individual Income Tax return 2023 and payment of the tax due it is July 31, 2024.

