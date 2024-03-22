ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Cyprus Tax Department (CTD) announced the interest yields of the 10-year government bonds for a number of countries as listed below as at 31 December 2023. The interest yields of the 10-year government bonds increased by 5%, represents their “reference rate” for the purposes of granting tax allowance on new capital as per article 9B of the Income Tax Law N.118(I)/2002, as amended.

By way of background, the NID reference rate constitute the interest rate of the 10 year government bond yield of the country in which the new equity is invested (as at 31st December of the previous tax year), increased by 5%.

NID reference rates are as follows:

31/12/2023 NID Reference Interest Rate 2024 Abu Dhabi 3,966 8,966 Albania 6,440 11,440 Albania (€) 5,418 10,418 Angola (US$) 10,924 15,924 Argentina 17,339 22,339 Armenia N/A N/A Australia 3,955 8,955 Austria 2,580 7,580 Azerbaijan(US$) 5,395 10,395 Bahrain(US$) 7,609 12,609 Belarus(US$) 42,800 47,800 Belgium 2,604 7,604 Bermuda(US$) 5,100 10,100 British Virgin Islands N/A N/A Bulgaria 4,208 9,208 Bosnia and Herzegovina N/A N/A Canada 3,813 8,813 Cayman Islands N/A N/A Chile 5,478 10,478 Chile(€) 3,450 8,450 Chile(US$) 4,889 9,889 China 2,557 7,557 Colombia 9,957 14,957 Colombia (US$) 6,746 11,746 Costa Rica 6,936 11,936 Croatia 3,190 8,190 Cyprus 3,250 8,250 Czech Republic 3,752 8,752 Denmark 2,248 7,248 Dubai(€) N/A N/A Dubai (US$) 4,632 9,632 Egypt 24,987 29,987 Egypt(US$) 13,651 18,651 Estonia 2,978 7,978 Finland 2,563 7,563 France 2,557 7,557 Germany 2,021 7,021 Georgia 8,425 13,425 Ghana 40,540 45,540 Ghana (US$) 22,845 27,845 Guernsey N/A N/A Greece 3,042 8,042 Hong Kong 2,907 7,907 Hungary 5,870 10,870 India 7,185 12,185 Indonesia 6,454 11,454 Indonesia(US$) 4,916 9,916 Indonesia(€) 3,928 8,928 Ireland 2,352 7,352 Iraq N/A N/A Isle of Man 4,514 9,514 Israel 3,945 8,945 Israel(US$) 5,146 10,146 Italy 3,690 8,690 Ivory Coast N/A N/A Japan 0,608 5,608 Jamaica (US$) 7,372 12,372 Jordan (US$) 7,644 12,644 Kazakhstan (€) 3,775 8,775 Kazakhstan (US$) 5,495 10,495 Kenya 15,620 20,620 Kuwait N/A N/A Latvia 3,263 8,263 Lebanon N/A N/A Lithuania 3,317 8,317 Luxembourg 2,809 7,809 Malaysia 3,736 8,736 Malta(€) 3,680 8,680 Mexico 8,938 13,938 Mexico(US$) 5,456 10,456 Mexico(€) 4,194 9,194 Moldovia N/A N/A Morocco 3,691 8,691 Mauritius 4,900 9,900 Netherlands 2,322 7,322 New Zealand 4,321 9,321 Nigeria 14,540 19,540 Nigeria(€) N/A N/A Norway 3,262 8,262 North Macedonia (Skopje) (€) 5,177 10,177 Oman (US$) 5,402 10,402 Pakistan N/A N/A Pakistan (US$) 15,287 20,287 Poland 5,191 10,191 Panama (US$) 6,675 11,675 Portugal 2,620 7,620 Qatar(US$) 4,182 9,182 Romania 5,633 10,633 Russia 11,440 16,440 Russia (US$) N/A N/A Saudi Arabia 4,729 9,729 Serbia 6,264 11,264 Singapore 2,691 7,691 Slovakia 3,175 8,175 Slovenia 2,882 7,882 South Africa 11,773 16,773 Spain 2,981 7,981 Sweden 2,027 7,027 Switzerland 0,653 5,653 Taiwan 1,213 6,213 Tunisia N/A N/A Turkey 23,600 28,600 Turkey (€) 4,565 9,565 Turkey (US$) 7,120 12,120 U.S.A 3,879 8,879 Ukraine N/A N/A Ukraine (€) 35,935 40,935 Ukraine (US$) 39,591 44,591 United Arab Emirates N/A N/A United Kingdom 3,537 8,537 Uruguay 9,516 14,516 Uruguay (US$) 4,734 9,734 Uzbekistan (US$) 6,524 11,524 Vietnam 2,167 7,167



In respect of countries not mentioned in the announcement, taxpayers may apply to the CTD for the determination of the appropriate NID Reference rate enclosing the interest yields of the 10-year government bonds for the countries concerned as identified on the basis of the Bloomberg Index, or in the absence thereof, their estimation of the applicable rate.

How can KPMG assist?

KPMG Limited may offer further assistance in the determination of the applicable NID Reference Rates via the submission of appropriate ruling requests to the CTD.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.