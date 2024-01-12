On 15 December 2020, the Cyprus Income Tax Law ("the Law") has been amended to provide for an extension of the 20% exemption of salaried income for individuals relocating to Cyprus.

Specifically, prior to the amendment, the Law provided for a 20% exemption of the remuneration from any office or employment exercised in Cyprus by a person who was resident outside Cyprus prior to the commencement of his employment, or an exemption of €8.550 (whichever was the lower). The exemption could be claimed for a maximum of five years commencing from 1 January of the year following the year of commencement of employment, and it applied up to year 2020.