Cyprus:
Tax Benefits For Foreigners In Cyprus Extended Until 2025
12 January 2024
Main Partner Trust
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
On 15 December 2020, the Cyprus Income Tax Law ("the
Law") has been amended to provide for an extension of the 20%
exemption of salaried income for individuals relocating to
Cyprus.
Specifically, prior to the amendment, the Law provided for a
20% exemption of the remuneration from any office
or employment exercised in Cyprus by a person who was resident
outside Cyprus prior to the commencement of his employment, or an
exemption of €8.550 (whichever was the lower). The exemption
could be claimed for a maximum of five years commencing from 1
January of the year following the year of commencement of
employment, and it applied up to year 2020.
Notwithstanding the above, the Law was amended to provide for an
extension of the exemption up to year 2025. Therefore, persons who
are considering relocation (or have already relocated) to Cyprus
and taking up employment in Cyprus may continue to benefit from the
exemption, up to and including year 2025 (subject
to the five-year limit).
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from Cyprus
Changes To Stamp Duty, LTT & EPTT In Jersey
Carey Olsen
The Finance (2024 Budget) Jersey Law 202 – (the "Law") was adopted on 14 December 2023 bringing in changes to stamp duty, LTT and EPTT with effect from 1 January 2024.
BEFIT Proposal
ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme
On 12 September 2023, the European Commission proposed the Business in Europe: Framework for Taxation directive, which lays down a new, single set of rules to determine the tax base...
Proposal For The Directive "HOT"
ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme
On 12 September 2023, the European Commission published a proposal for a new directive "Head Offices Tax System" ("HOT Proposal") aiming at creating a simplified tax system for small to medium-sized enterprises ("SMEs")...
The Pillar 2 Law Voted!
ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme
On 20 December 2023, Bill of Law No 8292, which transposes the so-called Pillar 2 Directive into Luxembourg national law, was voted by the Luxembourg Parliament (the "Law").