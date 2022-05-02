Further to a publication in the Official Government Gazette of the Republic of Cyprus dated 31st March 2022, the following deadlines have been extended:
- The last date for the filing of the Company Income Tax Return (TD4) for the tax year 2020 is 31st July 2022, without the imposition of any penalties.
- The last date for the filing for the tax year 2020, of the Income Tax Return for Self-Employed (TD1 with Accounts) who have the obligation to keep books and records and prepare accounts which are audited by an independent auditor is 31st July 2022, without the imposition of any penalties.
Read the relevant publication (in greek)
Με δημοσίευση στην Επίσημη Εφημερίδα της Κυπριακής Δημοκρατίας ημερομηνίας 31 Μαρτίου 2022, δόθηκαν οι ακόλουθες παρατάσεις:
- Η τελευταία ημερομηνία υποβολής φορολογικής δήλωσης εταιρείας (ΤΦ4) για το φορολογικό έτος 2020 ορίζεται η 31η Ιουλίου 2022, χωρίς την επιβολή οποιασδήποτε επιβάρυνσης.
- Η τελευταία ημερομηνία υποβολής για το φορολογικό έτος 2020, φορολογικής δήλωσης προσώπου (ΤΦ1 με Λογαριασμούς) που έχει υποχρέωση να τηρεί λογιστικά βιβλία και αρχεία και να ετοιμάζει λογαριασμούς που ελέγχονται από ανεξάρτητο ελεγκτή ορίζεται η 31η Ιουλίου 2022, χωρίς την επιβολή οποιασδήποτε επιβάρυνσης.
Διαβάστε την σχετική δημοσίευση
