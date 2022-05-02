ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Further to a publication in the Official Government Gazette of the Republic of Cyprus dated 31 st March 2022, the following deadlines have been extended:

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from Cyprus

Ceasing To Be UK Tax Resident – Don't Get It Wrong! Dixcart Group Limited It is March 2022 and two people are sitting at the departure gate at Heathrow waiting for their (inevitably) delayed flight to the Bahamas. They start a conversation and talk about why they are flying to this Caribbean island.

The ‘Shell Companies' Directive: The Next Step Towards Curbing Tax Evasion. Dr Werner & Partner The EU's unwaving commitments towards effectively curbing money laundering and tax evasion throughout the community just increased tenfold!...

Jersey Decision: Mistake Or Conscious Risk Taking? Carey Olsen In a recent decision, the Royal Court has expressed reluctance to grant relief on the grounds of mistake in circumstances where, rather than a settlor being unaware of and therefore mistaken...

VAT Fixed Establishment In Parent-subsidiary Supplies Arendt & Medernach The Court of Justice of the European Union (the "CJEU") has further clarified the concept of a ‘fixed establishment' for VAT purposes.

Certificates Of Residence For Funds BSP A certificate issued by the LTA only reflects the position of the LTA with regards to the residence and qualification of a UCI under a specific double tax treaty.