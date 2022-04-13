ARTICLE

The Tax Department informs that the submission of electronic Income Tax Return for employees, pensioners and self-employed individuals who do not prepare audited financial statements (Form T.D.1) for the year 2021 is available for submission.

Obligation to submit an Income Tax Return for the year 2021 arises to all Employees, Pensioners and Self-employed (who do not prepare audited financial statements) whose gross total income for the tax year 2021 exceeds the amount of 19,500 euros.

The deadline for the submission of the Income Tax Return for individuals for the year 2021 and payment of the due tax without interest and charges, is July 31, 2022.

