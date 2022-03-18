|
Date
Description
End of each month (Jan- Dec)
|Payment of PAYE relating to employees' salaries for the previous month
|Payment of Special Defence Contribution and General Healthcare Contributions withheld on dividends or interest or rent paid of Cyprus tax residents in the previous month
|Payment of tax withheld on payments to non-Cyprus tax residents of the previous month
|Payment of Social Insurance and General Healthcare Contributions relating to employees 'remuneration of the previous month
31 January
|Submission of the deemed dividend distribution form for the tax year 2019
31 March
|Electronic submission of the Income Tax Return for 2020 tax year for companies and physical persons who prepare audited financial statements and companies (Note 1)
30 April
|Payment of the first instalment of the premium tax for insurance companies (life business) for 2022
30 June
|Payment of Special Defence and General Healthcare Contribution for the first semester of 2022 on rental income, dividend income or interest income from sources outside Cyprus or under self-assessment.
|Payment to the Registrar of Companies of the 350 Euro annual levy of 2022
31 July
|Electronic submission of the Employers' return for 2021(Note 2)
|Submission of the 2022 provisional tax return and payment of the first instalment for both individual and companies
|Payment via self-assessment of any tax balance for the tax year 2021 for physical persons who do not prepare audited financial statements
|Electronic submission of the 2021 Income Tax Return for salaried individuals whose gross income exceeds 19.500 Euro
1 August
|Payment of the 2021 tax balance via the self-assessment method for companies and individuals who prepare audited financial statements (Note 1)
31 August
|Payment of the second instalment of the premium tax for insurance companies (life business) for 2022
30 September
|Electronic submission of the 2021 Income Tax Return for individuals who do not prepare audited financial statements provided their income exceeds 19.500 Euro
|Payment of 2021 personal income tax under the self-assessment method by self-employed individuals not preparing audited financial statements.
31 December
|Payment of the second and last instalment of the 2022 provisional tax and submission of the 2022 revised provisional tax return (if needed)
|Payment of Special Defence and General Healthcare Contribution for the second semester of 2022 on rental income, dividend income or interest from sources outside Cyprus or under self-assessment.
|Payment of the third and last instalment of the premium tax for insurance companies (life business) for 2022
Note 1
A physical person is obliged to submit audited financial statements if his/her annual income from trade/business, rents, dividends interest, royalties or income relating to trading goodwill exceeds €70.000.
Note 2
The physical persons are required to submit personal tax returns only when their gross taxable income exceeds €19.500.
Note 2
The official interest rate for all amounts due as from 1 January 2020 is 1,75% (2% for 2019, 3,5% for 2017-2018)
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.