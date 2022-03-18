ARTICLE

Date Description End of each month (Jan- Dec) Payment of PAYE relating to employees' salaries for the previous month Payment of Special Defence Contribution and General Healthcare Contributions withheld on dividends or interest or rent paid of Cyprus tax residents in the previous month Payment of tax withheld on payments to non-Cyprus tax residents of the previous month Payment of Social Insurance and General Healthcare Contributions relating to employees 'remuneration of the previous month

31 January Submission of the deemed dividend distribution form for the tax year 2019

31 March Electronic submission of the Income Tax Return for 2020 tax year for companies and physical persons who prepare audited financial statements and companies (Note 1)

30 April Payment of the first instalment of the premium tax for insurance companies (life business) for 2022

30 June Payment of Special Defence and General Healthcare Contribution for the first semester of 2022 on rental income, dividend income or interest income from sources outside Cyprus or under self-assessment. Payment to the Registrar of Companies of the 350 Euro annual levy of 2022

31 July Electronic submission of the Employers' return for 2021(Note 2) Submission of the 2022 provisional tax return and payment of the first instalment for both individual and companies Payment via self-assessment of any tax balance for the tax year 2021 for physical persons who do not prepare audited financial statements Electronic submission of the 2021 Income Tax Return for salaried individuals whose gross income exceeds 19.500 Euro

1 August Payment of the 2021 tax balance via the self-assessment method for companies and individuals who prepare audited financial statements (Note 1) 31 August Payment of the second instalment of the premium tax for insurance companies (life business) for 2022

30 September Electronic submission of the 2021 Income Tax Return for individuals who do not prepare audited financial statements provided their income exceeds 19.500 Euro Payment of 2021 personal income tax under the self-assessment method by self-employed individuals not preparing audited financial statements.

31 December Payment of the second and last instalment of the 2022 provisional tax and submission of the 2022 revised provisional tax return (if needed) Payment of Special Defence and General Healthcare Contribution for the second semester of 2022 on rental income, dividend income or interest from sources outside Cyprus or under self-assessment. Payment of the third and last instalment of the premium tax for insurance companies (life business) for 2022

Note 1

A physical person is obliged to submit audited financial statements if his/her annual income from trade/business, rents, dividends interest, royalties or income relating to trading goodwill exceeds €70.000.

Note 2

The physical persons are required to submit personal tax returns only when their gross taxable income exceeds €19.500.

Note 2

The official interest rate for all amounts due as from 1 January 2020 is 1,75% (2% for 2019, 3,5% for 2017-2018)

