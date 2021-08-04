ARTICLE

Cyprus: Extension To The Deadline For Submission Of Personal Income Tax Returns And Payment Of The Due Liability

Τhe Ministry of Finance, through the tax department, issued an announcement on 23 July 2021 in which informs the taxpayers that the 2020 personal income tax return (Form T.D.1) for employees and pensioners as well as for self-employed persons (Form T.D.1 self-employed) with turnover below EUR 70,000 and who do not have the obligation to submit audited accounts, is available for submission through the Taxisnet system.

The relevant announcement mentions that the Minister of Finance intents to issue a decree in relation to the extention of the electronic submission of the 2020 personal income tax returns as well as for the payment of the relevant income tax due.

Specifically, the said decree is expected to provide an extension to the electronic submission of the 2020 personal income tax return (Form T.D.1) for employees and pensioners, whose total gross annual income exceeds €19,500, from 30 September 2021 to 30 November 2021. The relevant extension is expected to also apply for the payment of the related income tax due, as per the submitted TD1, via self-assessment.

Additionally, the above mentioned extension is expected to be applicable for the electronic submission of the 2020 income tax returns for self-employed persons (Form T.D.1 self-employed) with turnover below EUR 70,000 and who do not have the obligation to submit audited accounts as well as to the payment of the relevant income tax due, as per the submitted return, via self-assessment.

