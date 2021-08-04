ARTICLE

Τhe Council of Ministers, exercising its powers conveyed to it by the Assessment and Collection of Taxes Law, issued a decree (No.288/2021) exempting natural persons, whose total gross annual income is below €19.500, from the obligation to submit a personal income tax return for the tax year 2020. The decree was published in the official gazette of the Republic on 9th July 2021.

The said decree was issued further to amendments in the Assessment and Collection of Taxes Law, published in the official gazette of the Republic on the 20th of August 2020, according to which all individuals would have an obligation to submit a personal income tax return from tax year 2020 onwards, subject to a decree to be issued by the Council of Ministers which may provide conditions for an exemption.

