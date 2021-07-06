Cyprus:
Submission Deadline Extension For The 2020 Tax Returns
06 July 2021
Areti Charidemou & Associates LLC
We would like to inform you that in accordance with a Decree
issued on 10 May 2021, the following deadlines are extended to 30
September 2021:
- Electronic submission of the 2020 personal income tax return by
employees and pensioners (TD1 – Employee) whose gross income
exceeds €19.500, and for the payment of their final tax due,
and
- Electronic submission of the 2020 employer's tax return
(IR7);
- Payment of the second instalment for the 2020 provisional
tax.
