We would like to inform you that in accordance with a Decree issued on 10 May 2021, the following deadlines are extended to 30 September 2021:

Electronic submission of the 2020 personal income tax return by employees and pensioners (TD1 – Employee) whose gross income exceeds €19.500, and for the payment of their final tax due, and

Electronic submission of the 2020 employer's tax return (IR7);

Payment of the second instalment for the 2020 provisional tax.

