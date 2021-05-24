ARTICLE

Cyprus: Extension Of Deadline For The Submission Personal Tax Return Of Individuals, Employer's Tax Return And 2nd Provisional Tax Installment

WHAT CHANGES

On 20 April 2021 an announcement was made as to the extension of the deadline for:

The submission of the electronic personal income tax return of individuals (TD1A) for 2020 as well as the final tax liability related to the relevant income tax return; The submission of the electronic employer's tax return (TD7) for 2020; and The payment of the 2nd instalment for the provisional tax of 2020

The deadline for the year 2021 has been extended to 30 September 2021.

