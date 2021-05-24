Cyprus:
Extension Of Deadline For The Submission Personal Tax Return Of Individuals, Employer's Tax Return And 2nd Provisional Tax Installment
WHAT CHANGES
On 20 April 2021 an announcement was made as to the extension of
the deadline for:
- The submission of the electronic personal income tax return of
individuals (TD1A) for 2020 as well as the final
tax liability related to the relevant income tax return;
- The submission of the electronic employer's tax return
(TD7) for 2020; and
- The payment of the 2nd instalment for the provisional tax of
2020
The deadline for the year 2021 has been extended to 30
September 2021.
Originally published 26 April 2021.
