Cyprus: Extension Of The Deadline For The Submission Of The 2020 Income Tax Returns For Individuals, 2020 Employer's Return And The Payment Of 2nd Instalment Of 2020 Provisional Tax

We would like to inform you that the Cypriot House of Representatives has voted for an amendment to the Assessment and Collection of Taxes Law which in effect, extends the submission deadline of the Income Tax Return for individuals, the submission deadline of the Employer's Return and the deadline for the payment of the 2nd instalment of provisional tax for the tax year 2020. The Law was published in the Official Gazette of the Republic on 20 April 2021.

More specifically, the submission deadline for the Income Tax Return of individuals (Form T.D.1) and Employer's Return (Form T.D.7), for the tax year 2020, is extended to 30 September 2021. The deadline for the payment of any income tax which is due as per Form T.D.1 is also extended to 30 September 2021, without the imposition of any penalties/interest.

Lastly, the deadline for the payment of the 2nd instalment of provisional tax for the tax year 2020 has been extended to 30 September 2021, without the imposition of penalties/ interest.

