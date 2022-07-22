Our firm, in collaboration with K&L Gates LLP, provided pro bono assistance for the preparation of Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative report titled "Guilty Till Proven Innocent? Safeguarding the Rights of Pre-Trial Detainees Across the Commonwealth".

The report was published recently and can be accessed by clicking here or through the "Download PDF" below.

The Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative ("CHRI") is an independent, non-profit, international organisation, founded by various Commonwealth professional associations, working in the area of human rights. Not only does the CHRI promote adherence to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the Commonwealth Harare Principles and other internationally recognised human rights instruments, but it also offers significant contributions through its reports, research and advocacy, by drawing attention to the progress and setbacks to human rights in Commonwealth countries.

Download PDF

