Among the consulting services we provide are services related to the field of Human Resource Management (HR) and leadership, training seminars, as well as executive and team coaching. We support companies in the full range of their needs concerning managing their human resources.

Our methodology

As a reliable partner, we are next to every entrepreneur supporting their business goals while assisting in achieving diverse and sustainable performance improvements through personalised human resource management solutions, applied know-how and innovation. Each proposed action is targeted and tailored to our customers' needs to optimise each company's operation and viability.

Our methodology is based on the power of being understood and targeted management of problems arising during each business's operation.

As a first step, we start with a diagnostic evaluation of the human resource management practices followed by the company; we make proposals and recommendations that can be implemented, always in direct cooperation with human resources departments and management. At the same time, we proceed with creating policies and procedures, transformation/reorganisation, performance management, disciplinary activities and terminations, strategy and provision of health and wellness services of employees, evaluation of jobs and recommendation or support of human resources departments.

Our services

Our range of human resources advisory services includes another very important service concerning attracting and acquiring new talents. Through advisory training on strategic sourcing, optimisation of recruitment processes, conducting interviews and assessments of personality and abilities, as well as preparing job offers and smooth integration of newly hired people into their new work environment (onboarding), we help companies not only to identify the right talents but also to retain them.

Undeniably, broader talent management is an essential pillar in the development of any company. That's why we create strategies that aim to recognise and utilise talent through targeted training programs, seminars and flexible, interactive workshops, coaching and mentoring while working on personal development, optimal team performance, and achieving corporate goals via a culture of collaboration. Therefore, various methods of applicable solutions are utilised that take into account the different learning preferences and the particularities of each company.

Moreover, our immediate plans are to emphasise supporting organisations in talent management via the creation of strategies aimed at hybrid training, the use of psychometric tools in the context of recruitment and/or promotions, and individual or group coaching.

Individual coaching helps individuals and organisations improve their performance through self-awareness, problem-solving, development and achievement of long-term goals. At the same time, team coaching achieves corporate goals through connecting team members and greater co-creation of value for all team members, working smarter and more efficiently while providing the team with a clear view of its purpose and organisational goals.

In addition, RSM Cyprus dynamically promotes its strategic partnerships as an authorised partner with recognised organisations abroad. In collaboration with Reward Risk Management, UK, we provide job profiling services), so each organisation has the necessary data to carry out targeted recruitment, promotions, salary increases, and adjustments.

Furthermore, we support organisations through Engagement Multiplier. Engagement Multiplier is an anonymous employee engagement platform offering two-way communication. Leaders use this platform to create a 360-degree understanding in their organisations. It helps them improve their culture and business performance by using surveys and coaching advice provided by a team of experts. This comprehensive employee engagement survey can be set up within a matter of minutes, receiving a detailed report with their data. It's important to note that our customers can start a free trial without having any commitments and evaluate their team using the Benchmark Assessment method.

Moreover, we collaborate with Globalization Partners, the globally recognised employment platform through which we can assist businesses looking to hire employees anywhere in the globe without the need to establish a legal entity there or have any prior legal or taxation knowledge. Given internationalisation, companies using this service can examine the market dynamics and create activities in their specific areas of interest.

Also, in today's demanding marketplace, most companies face serious challenges in finding the right talent to join their team. Licensed by the Ministry of Labour and Social Insurance (License no 441) and with offices in Limassol, Nicosia, and Paphos, the RSM Cyprus People Services team possesses a combined 20+ years of recruitment experience and is here to assist your company in securing the best human capital across Cyprus. Our reputation and ethos as a business and individuals enable us to reach target candidates that others cannot because of the relationships we have built over decades of networking and recruitment. Our primary target is to help you identify the talent and save valuable time usually associated with job vacancy administration, CV screening and thorough, targeted candidate search.

Lastly, it is worth mentioning that RSM Cyprus promotes good management practices and activates the human resources of organisations based on the trends proposed by the market.

We specialise in developing highly effective, fully customised HR solutions for companies of all sizes. Our approach is simple and personal, driven by the needs of everyone affected by our programs, developing solutions that make sense to the entire organisation.

RSM Cyprus adapts the most innovative practices in the field of human resource management in an inspired way. Its approach is always personalised to achieve the desired business impact, thus building relationships of trust with each organisation and its people.

RSM Cyprus is part of RSM International, the 6th largest international assurance, audit, tax and consulting network globally, with firms in 120 countries, including the world's top 40 major business centres. As RSM, we have a workforce of 57.000 people and 830 offices across Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, MENA, and North America.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.