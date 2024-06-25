ARTICLE
25 June 2024

KPMG Cyprus' Hospitality Newsletters

Ki
KPMG in Cyprus

Contributor

KPMG in Cyprus logo
KPMG has been operating in Cyprus since 1948 and currently employs more than 800 professionals working from 6 offices across the island. It is a member of KPMG International Limited, a global organisation of independent professional services firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services. KPMG operates in 143 countries and territories and has approximately 273,000 people working in member firms around the world. Clients look to KPMG for a consistent standard of service based on high-order professional capabilities, industry insight, local knowledge and expertise.
Explore
Pleased to share our Hospitality Newsletter (June 2024 edition). In our latest edition, we are providing an overview of the Cypriot travel and tourism sector, delving into the latest ...
Cyprus Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Latest edition

Pleased to share our Hospitality Newsletter (June 2024 edition). In our latest edition, we are providing an overview of the Cypriot travel and tourism sector, delving into the latest available key statistics, such as tourist arrivals, expenditure and hotel operating performance metrics. In addition, we highlight key expectations and challenges of the international travel market.


The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
KPMG In Cyprus
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More