The current edition of KPMG Cyprus' Hospitality newsletter covers data relating to tourism arrivals up to July 2022 and the tourism revenue for the first half of the year.

Our newsletter highlights some key performance indicators of the sector such as tourist arrivals, revenue and forthcoming developments, while the effects of the longevity of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine continue to impact the hospitality sector in Cyprus.

Read the publication through this link

