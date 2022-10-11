Cyprus:
Cyprus Hospitality Sector Update
11 October 2022
KPMG in Cyprus
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The current edition of KPMG
Cyprus' Hospitality newsletter covers data relating to tourism
arrivals up to July 2022 and the tourism revenue for the first half
of the year.
Our newsletter highlights some key performance indicators of the
sector such as tourist arrivals, revenue and forthcoming
developments, while the effects of the longevity of the pandemic
and the war in Ukraine continue to impact the hospitality sector in
Cyprus.
Read the publication through this link
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from Cyprus
The Contractual Obligations In The Professional Football Sector
Michael Kyprianou Advocates & Legal Consultants
Τhe football industry is on an ever-increasing upward trend and the sportsmen (in our case the football players and the football coaches) enjoy the outcome of this commercial evolution by receiving attractive wages and signing profitable employment contracts.
Press Releases Of Pharmaceutical Companies
Loizides & Economou LLC
Pharmaceutical companies incorporated and/or have their businesses in Cyprus issue on a regular basis press releases in regard to their medicinal products.
The White Label Agreement Made Simpler
AGP Law Firm | A.G. Paphitis & Co. LLC
A lot of people believe "branding" is a new trend that's playing an indispensable role in creating successful businesses.
European Electronic Communication Code Adopted
ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme
The Law of 17 December 2021 on electronic communications networks and services (the "Law") was published on 22 December 2021 and came into force on 26 December 2021.