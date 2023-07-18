As per General Health System Law of 2001 (89(I)/2001 as amended 2017, a general health system was introduced in Cyprus aiming to provide to the population equal access to a holistic health care system. Patients will have the option to select a health care provider from the private as well as the public health care sector.

Contributions relating to the implementation of the General Health System (NHS) started on 1 March 2019, and the current rates are as per the table below:

*Relates to holders of public or local authority office or other office, the income out of which does not come within the scope of (i) or (iii) or (iv) of (vii).

GHS contributions are capped at €180.000 total annual incomes.

