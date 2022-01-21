ARTICLE

Cyprus: Electronic Submission Of Declarations Of Withheld Special Defence Contribution (SDC) And General Healthcare System (GHS) Contributions From Interest And Dividend Payments

We would like to remind you that the Cyprus Tax Department had announced the submission deadlines with respect to the electronic declarations of withheld Special Defence Contribution and contributions to the General Healthcare System.

The below electronic forms have replaced printed forms 61AΤ and 61AM and can now only be submitted through the TAXISnet online system:

Form T.D.602 - Declaration of withheld Special Contribution for Defence (SDC) and National Health Contribution from Interest , and

, and Form T.D.603 - Declaration of withheld Special Contribution for Defence (SDC) and National Health Contribution from Dividends .

The submission deadlines are the following:

The declarations for January 2019 to December 2021 will need to be submitted by 31 January 2022. The declaration from January 2022 onwards will need to be submitted by the end of the month following the month of the declaration/withholding.

The submission of T.D.602 and T.D.603 is obligatory and failure to submit them within the statutory deadlines carries a €100 penalty per return. They should be submitted from the year 2019 onwards.

Once the forms are submitted, the relevant assessments will be issued by the Tax Portal.

