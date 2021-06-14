Our Partner, Antonis Glykis, has recently published an article in the Fileleftheros and Politis newspapers, on the issue of medical negligence. Mr. Glykis first analysed a significant decision of the European Court of Human Rights according to which crucial deficiencies in the national system of an EU Member State were highlighted concerning legal protection in cases of medical negligence. He then mentioned that Cyprus similarly lacks special provisions and procedures in this field, and added that hospitals' management teams do not demonstrate willingness to cooperate in these cases, meaning that they usually end up in litigation. Moreover, he stressed that the structural problems of the Cyprus judicial system such as delays, bureaucracy and inadequate digitalization, further take their toll on the legal position of any citizens seeking such protection.

The article can be accessed here (in Greek).

