Key Points

Businesses with 10 or more people will be required to scan QR codes for holders of the European Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Certificates

Overview

The government of Cyprus announced that businesses with more than 10 employees will be required to check European Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Certificates using the CovScan Cyprus application beginning 22 Nov. 2021. For installation instructions click here. The following citizens will be excluded from the digital QR check:

Individuals under the age of 18 and individuals older than the age of 65;

Turkish Cypriot citizens vaccinated in areas of Cyprus where government control is limited;

Tourists or persons not permanently residing in Cyprus, who have been vaccinated in a country outside of the EU, EEA and Switzerland;

Permanent and legal residents of Cyprus who have been vaccinated in a country outside of the EU, EEA and Switzerland

The above-mentioned persons must instead present a printed or digital vaccination card, a COVID-19 recovery certificate or a negative PCR test or antigen test result.

What are the Changes?

Looking Ahead

Originally published 18 November 2021

