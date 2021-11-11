In accordance with an announcement issued from the Republic of Cyprus Government on the 08th November 2021 which took effect from the 11th November 2021 the Epidemiological Monitoring Unit of the Ministry of Health has issued a reassessment on the restrictions for flight travel to Cyprus.

Travel to Cyprus depends on the colour categorization of the country from which you are travelling, certificate of vaccination, coronavirus (Covid-19) testing and the self-isolation or quarantine rules. The requirements are updated regularly and apply until a further updated regulation is issued.

If you are in possession of a valid certificate of vaccination and have been fully vaccinated, you are exempt from testing and self-isolation or travel quarantine. The validity of the vaccination certificate is dependent on the country from which the certificate was issued, its approval and the doses administered in accordance with the requirements of each individual vaccine. Nevertheless, all passengers must still apply for the CyprusFlightPass 48 hours prior to their flight's departure, and they may be subject to random testing by the Ministry of Health on their arrival in the Republic of Cyprus.

Passengers arriving from a Green Category Country are exempt from self-isolation and are not required to hold a Covid-19 test certificate.

Green Category Countries

Bahrein, Kuwait, Malta, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates

Anyone arriving from an Orange and Red Category Country will require a PCR laboratory test with a negative result within 72 hours prior to departure. Any passenger from a Red Country will in addition, also be required to undergo a further test at their own cost on arrival and remain in self-isolation until receipt of a negative test result.

Orange Category Countries

Andorra, Australia, Canada, Chile, China (including Hong Kong and Macau), France, Greece, Italy, Japan, Monaco, New Zealand, Portugal, Qatar, Rwanda, South Korea, Spain, Uruguay, Vatican City

Red Category Countries

Austria, Armenia, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Jordan, Latvia, Lebanon, Lichtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Poland, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States of America

Cypriot citizens, their families (alien spouses and their underage children) and persons legally residing in the Republic of Cyprus may undergo a test on entry if they are 16 years and older and have received an approved one dose of the vaccine. Children between 12 to 15 years of age may undergo a test and passengers with medical conditions (on exhibiting a medical certificate from the Ministry of Health) who cannot be vaccinated are also permitted to undergo testing. Cypriot citizens from an Orange Category Country shall remain in self-isolation until receipt of their test result whereas, Cypriot citizens entering from a Red Category Country who pass a PCR test on entry must self-isolate for 72 hours after their arrival and must undergo another PCR test at the end of the 72 hours. If the test comes back negative, they are free to leave their isolation.

The fourth category comprises of countries that are not included in the previous mentioned categories.

The Grey Category allows passengers to enter the Republic of Cyprus with special permission and is only available to the below passengers:

Cypriot citizens and their families (alien spouses and their underage children).

European citizens, European Economic Area citizens (Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway), and citizens from Switzerland.

Individuals who are legally resident in the Republic

Those permitted entry, to the Republic, under the Vienna Convention

Third-country nationals who are granted special permission to enter the Republic of Cyprus as described in the Quarantine Decree (N.9) of 2021 and as amended from time to time.

Passengers arriving from the Grey Category will require a PCR laboratory test with a negative result within 72 hours prior to departure.

The pre-requisites for testing on arrival to Cyprus for Cypriot citizens, their families (alien spouses and their underage children) and persons legally residing in the Republic of Cyprus are as indicated previously.

Passengers from Grey Category Countries must self-isolate or quarantine for 14 days or self-isolate or quarantine for 7 days and undergo a further PCR test. If the test comes back negative, they are free to leave their self-isolation or quarantine.

It is vital to note that all passengers in all categories must apply for the CyprusFlightPass within 48 hours prior to their flight's departure. In addition, the Ministry of Health has the authority to conduct random testing in all categories.

