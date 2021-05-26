ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

As part of the timetable decided by the Council of Ministers for the gradual lifting of restrictions and the gradual resumption of the economy and social activity, the Ministry of Health recalls that as of Monday, 17 May, the following will enter into force:

The presence of congregants during religious servicesand other forms of religious worship, is allowed with a maximum physical presence of 30% of the capacity of the place of religious worship. The holding of weddings, christenings and funeralsis allowed with a maximum number of 200 personsallowed to attend, provided that up to 30% of the capacity of the ceremony venue is used. The holding of lunches and/or dinners is allowed only in outdoor areasof catering establishments and ceremony halls of hotels/tourist establishments, with a maximum number of 200 personsallowed to attend, who must be sitting down. It is understood that the health protocol for the holding of social events must be implemented. The carrying out of conferences and trade exhibitionsis allowed, at 30% maximum capacity of the venue of the event. The operation of casinos is allowed, at 30% maximum capacityof the venue, and provided that the guidelines of the Ministry of Health are observed. Outdoor and indoor theatres, amphitheatres, cinemas and performance halls are allowed to operate, with up to 50 spectators present or at 30% maximum capacity in indoor venues and 50% capacity in outdoor venues. Playgrounds, luna parks and thematic parks are allowed to operate only in outdoor areas and without the holding of any social events, on the basis of the guidelines of the Ministry of Health. Private businesses providing services as well as the public and wider public sector,excluding essential services, work remotely. Physical presence is allowed of up to 50% of the total number of employees. It is understood that the health protocols must be strictly observed at the workplace.

It is understood that 50% of the persons who work with physical presence must be undergoing a weekly rapid antigen test. This arrangement does not include employees who have been vaccinated with at least the 1st dose of a covid vaccine and provided that a period of 3 weeks since their vaccination has elapsed.

Restriction of movements applies from 12 midnight until 5 in the morning of the following day. Persons aged 12 years and over must hold a SafePass, in case of a check by authorized officers, at the following establishments/businesses:

Indoor areas of places of religious worship

Indoor areas in theatres, cinemas and performance halls

Shopping centres and retail businesses of over 500 sq.m. which trade a wide variety of products

Ceremonies such as weddings, christenings and funerals, provided that they are taking place in indoor venues, such as places of religious worship, Town Halls, District Administration offices, etc.

Indoor areas of gyms, dance schools and schools of other sports, as well as specific sports facilities as these are defined in the guidelines of the Cyprus Sport Organisation

Senior People's homes, nursing homes, accommodation facilities for the chronically ill and other enclosed structures

Hotels and tourist accommodation venues for overnight stays and use of indoor areas and facilities

Pre-election gatherings in indoor areas of theatres/amphitheatres and catering establishments

Conferences and trade exhibitions that take place in indoor venues

Casinos. Holding a SafePass is not mandatory when going to the following venues:

Hairdressers, beauty salons

Outdoor areas of catering establishments (restaurants, cafes, bars, snack bars, etc.)

Outdoor areas of places of religious worship

Outdoor theatres, cinemas and performance halls

Banks

Departments of the private, public and wider public sectors where the public is served

Gambling and betting businesses

Farmers' markets, retail food businesses, supermarkets, bakeries, butcheries, fish markets, fruit markets, mini-markets, kiosks, pharmacies

Outdoor gathering places, namely parks and linear parks, beaches, squares, dams, picnic areas, marinas, zoos and nature trails.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.