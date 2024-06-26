Cyprus Citizenship Through Naturalisation: The Revised Route

Introduction

Naturalisation is the procedure through which Cypriot citizenship can be acquired based on the years of residence in the Republic of Cyprus. The legislation concerning this procedure has been revised recently introducing a brand-new approach to the matter of citizenship. An informative guide follows which portraits the new criteria under the procedure of Naturalisation.

The key requirements

Individuals interested in acquiring Cyprus citizenship need to fulfil the following criteria:

To have resided in the Republic of Cyprus for 12 consecutive months prior to the submission of their application. To have resided in the Republic of Cyprus for at least 7 years in total within the timeframe of 10 years prior to the period of 12 months that is stated above. Good character. Adequate knowledge of Greek language, level B1. Adequate knowledge of basic aspects of socio-political reality of the Republic. Accommodation and stable income to support themselves and their families. Intention to reside in the Republic of Cyprus.

The addition of the criteria concerning knowledge of Greek language and socio-political reality of Cyprus is notable as these criteria request the applicant to demonstrate genuine interest in acquiring the citizenship. Specifically, the applicants must secure a success certificate at the exams of Greek language and Socio-political Reality of the Republic that are conducted by the Ministry of Education. Persons who hold a high school diploma from an acknowledged high school whose teaching language is Greek, or they have acquired higher education qualifications through a Greek study program, are exempted from the Greek language exams.

Are there any exemptions to the above criteria?

The criteria regarding the application for Cyprus citizenship are different for applicants who are highly skilled employees of companies of foreign interests . In this case, the applicant needs to satisfy the following requirements:

Legal and continuous residence for 12 months prior to the date of application submission. During the immediately preceding 10 years from the 12-month period, the applicant must have resided in Cyprus for at least 4 years or 3 years in total depending on their level of Greek language proficiency, i.e., If their Greek language level is A2 they need to have resided in Cyprus for at least 4 years, and if their level of Greek language is B1, then they need to have resided in Cyprus for at least 3 years prior to the 12-month period. Good character. Sufficient knowledge of the Greek language at level A2 or B1, as applicable. Sufficient knowledge of basic elements of the political and social reality of Cyprus. Accommodation and stable financial resources to support themselves and their family members. Intention to reside in the Republic.

It is remarkable that the new legislation has paved the way for a more flexible approach regarding the citizenship for highly skilled employees, by diminishing the so far well-established required period of 7 years of residence in Cyprus to 4 years and even 3 years (preceding the 12-month period prior to submission), provided that the applicant meets the requirement regarding the relevant language level and the rest of the listed criteria above.

Moreover, it is noted that family members (spouse, underage children, dependent adult children with a disability) of highly skilled employees might be also eligible to apply for citizenship with the main applicant, provided they meet the residence and language requirements.

Furthermore, highly skilled employees and their family members can request a fast-tracked examination of their application, not exceeding 8 months, by paying the amount of €5.000.

