Citizens of the European Union as well as their families, who are also members of the European Union are entitled to come to Cyprus for the period of three months without any formalities. After the period of three months, they still have the right to move and reside freely in Cyprus given that they follow a registration process. On the other hand, third country nationals need a visa in order to enter the Republic of Cyprus.

As family members of an EU citizen, they can reside freely in the Republic after their entrance for the period of three months without any formalities and they may further extend their residence in Cyprus by following relevant procedures. Specific applications for both EU and non-EU citizens are explained in detail below.

EU Citizens and their Family Members who are also EU Citizens

EU citizens as well as their family members that are also EU citizens are eligible to freely reside in Cyprus longer than 3 months, provided that they apply for registration certificate (MEU1 form). This form needs to be submitted within 4 months from the date of arrival to the Republic of Cyprus.

The supporting documents include:

Copy of a valid passport or identity card.

Marriage certificate or Civil Partnership, duly translated and certified.

Divorce certificate or dissolution of civil partnership or death certificate (if applicable).

Birth certificate of child/children, duly certified and translated (if applicable).

Certificate of registration of the European citizen with the Social Insurance Services and a detailed statement of contributions to the Social Insurance Fund stating the last employer and salary. For a self-employed person, a certificate of payment of contributions to the Social Insurance Fund is required for the last four (4) months.

If the applicant is not working, they need to provide evidence of stable and satisfactory sources of income (e.g. bank statements, rents, dividends etc)

Title Deed of Immovable Property or Rental Document, duly stamped by the Superintendent of Stamping and certified by a certifying officer regarding the signatures of landlord and tenant and original rent payment receipts.

The submitting fees are EUR 20. The examination of this application is usually completed within a month at the latest. It is noted that the registration certificate does not expire.

Temporary Residence for Third country nationals who are family members of an EU citizen

Third country nationals who are family members of an EU citizen are eligible to legally reside in the Republic of Cyprus longer than the period of 3 months if they obtain the relevant residence permit (MEU2 form). This application is submitted within four months from the date of arrival of the applicant in Cyprus.

The supporting documents for this application are:

Copy of valid passport of the third country national.

Copy of a valid passport or identity card of the European citizen whose applicant is a family member.

Copy of the Registration Certificate (MEU1) of the European citizen.

Marriage certificate or Civil Partnership. If the marriage or civil partnership took place abroad, the certificate must be duly certified and translated.

Affidavit Declaration by the European citizen about the assumption of expenses of his/her spouse.

Signed employment certificate from the European citizen's employer stating the proposed duration of employment and the weekly or monthly salary.

A signed employment certificate from the employer of the European citizen's spouse, stating the proposed duration of employment and the weekly or monthly salary.

Certificate of registration of the European citizen with the Social Insurance Services and detailed statement of contributions to the Social Insurance Fund stating the last employer and salary (concerns an employee and self-employed) and Tax Declarations to the Tax Department (if applicable).

If the European citizen is not working, there must be evidence of existence of a stable and satisfactory income (employment outside the Republic or from other sources) and bank account movement for the last quarter.

Title Deed or Rental Document.

Original bills from the Electricity and Water Authority of Cyprus in the name of one of the spouses.

Birth Certificate(s) of child/children.

Health insurance covering medical care, inpatient and outpatient and body transport (plan A) or Certificate of Registration with the GHS and body transport costs (plan A).

The submission fees are EUR 20, and the estimated processing time for the application is 6 months. Upon success of the application, the applicant receives their residence card which is valid for 5 years. Before its expiration, the applicant can submit a new application to renew the residence permit.

Permanent Residence for third-country nationals that are family members of an EU citizen

After five consecutive years of residence in Cyprus, a third country national who is a family member of an EU citizen can apply for a permanent residence permit (MEU3 form).

The necessary documents are:

Copy of valid passport for both the applicant and the EU citizen.

Copy of the current residence card of the applicant.

Copy of the EU citizen's residence permit (MEU1).

Copy of marriage certificate translated and certified

Detailed statement of social contributions of the applicant and the EU citizen, per month, for the last five years of residence in Cyprus, and tax returns to the Tax Department (if applicable).

Evidence of the existence of stable or satisfactory income for the applicant and the EU citizen for the last five years. Examples of supporting evidence: bank account activity of the last quarter, remittances, bank accounts, rents, dividends etc.

Electricity and Water Supply accounts for the last 5 years in the applicant's name.

Title Deed/ Rental Document, duly stamped and certified and original rent payment receipts.

The submission fees for this application are EUR 20. The estimated processing time for the examination of this application is 2 months. It has to be clarified that even though this residence permit is considered permanent, the residence card itself is valid for 10 years and it needs to be renewed before its expiration. The renewal is achieved by submitting the MEU3 form before the expiration date of the permanent residence card.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.