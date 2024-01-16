Navigating the New Path to Citizenship in Cyprus: A Comprehensive Overview Introduction: A New Era in Cypriot Citizenship Cyprus, known for its strategic location and robust economy, has recently taken a significant step in refining its immigration laws. On November 30, 2023, the House of Representatives enacted a transformative amendment to the Civil Registry Law. This pivotal change aims to modernize the framework for naturalizing foreign nationals, enhancing both the qualification criteria and the due diligence process by the Civil Registry and Migration Department. Understanding the Revised Qualifications for Foreign Nationals Key Eligibility Criteria for Citizenship To be eligible for Cypriot citizenship, foreign nationals must now meet the following criteria:

Continuous Residency: Legal and continuous residence in Cyprus for 12 months preceding the application. Absences of up to 90 days within this period are permissible.

Long-Term Residency: At least 7 years of legal residence in Cyprus within a 10-year span from the aforementioned 12-month period.

Character Assessment: The applicant must exhibit good moral character.

Language Proficiency: Possession of a C1 certificate in the Greek language.

Cultural Understanding: Basic knowledge of Cyprus' modern political and social landscape.

Financial Stability: Adequate accommodation and stable financial resources to support oneself and dependents.

Intent to Reside: A clear intention to reside in Cyprus.

Special Provisions for Highly Qualified Foreign Nationals

For highly skilled non-EU nationals employed in sectors deemed significant by the Council of Ministers, the years of legal residence in Cyprus are adjusted in accordance with the language proficiency level as follows:

A2 Certificate Holders: The 7-year residency requirement is reduced to 4 years.

B1 Certificate Holders: This requirement is further reduced to 3 years.

Inclusive Eligibility for Families

Spouses, civil partners, minor children, and financially dependent adult children (including those with disabilities) are eligible under the same conditions.

Streamlined Application Process

A fast-track procedure will be introduced for the efficient processing of these applications. The examination procedure will not exceed the period of 8 months.

Why This Matters for Prospective Citizens

This legislative reform reflects Cyprus' commitment to attracting and retaining global talent while ensuring a rigorous and fair process for citizenship. The new criteria balance the need for integration with an appreciation of diverse backgrounds, making Cyprus an increasingly attractive destination for those seeking a blend of cultural richness, economic opportunity, and political stability.

Conclusion: Your Gateway to a New Beginning

Cyprus' updated naturalization process offers a clear and attainable path to citizenship for foreign nationals. With its strategic location, vibrant culture, and growing economy, Cyprus stands as an ideal destination for those seeking new opportunities.

