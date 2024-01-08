Published Today in the Government Gazette of the Republic of Cyprus: The House of Representatives has recently made significant amendments to the criteria for submitting a Citizenship by Years of Residence application. These changes aim to streamline the process and provide clear guidelines for applicants.

Key Points for Highly Skilled Professionals:

Eligibility Criteria: Highly Skilled Professionals employed by companies designated by the Council of Ministers, as part of the initiative to attract and expand operations in the Republic, can now apply for Cypriot citizenship. The prerequisites include: Holding an A2 Certificate in the Greek language.

Completing a physical presence of 5 years in Cyprus within a period of 11 years. This includes the necessity of continuous residence in Cyprus for the 12 months preceding the application submission, with an allowance of up to 90 days of absence from Cyprus. Reduced Physical Presence Requirement: This requirement is reduced to 4 years for applicants possessing a B1 Certificate in the Greek language. Fast-Track Review Process: Applications submitted by Highly Skilled Professionals will be fast-tracked and reviewed within a maximum period of 8 months. The fee for this process will be announced later.

Amended Requirements for Other Applicants:

Residency: Applicants are required to complete 11 years of legal residence in Cyprus, of which 8 years must be of physical presence. Similar to the above, the last 12 months before application submission must be continuous with an allowance for up to 90 days of absence. Financial Stability: Applicants must demonstrate adequate and stable income to support themselves and their dependents. Language Proficiency: A B1 Certificate in the Greek language is mandatory. Character: Applicants should be of good character. Intention to Reside: Applicants must have a genuine intention to reside in the Republic of Cyprus.

Retrospective Effect: Applications that are pending and are yet to be reviewed by the Civil Registry and Migration Department, and which were submitted based on the previous legislation, will be reviewed in accordance with the new Law.

Nov 13, 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.