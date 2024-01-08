ARTICLE

1 Introduction

The House of Representatives has approved on 30 November 2023 an amendment of the Civil Registry Law for modernisation purposes of the existing legislative framework with respect to the qualifications and criteria for the naturalisation of foreign nationals as well as in order to strengthen the control and the due diligence conducted by the Civil Registry and Migration Department.

2 Revision of foreign nationals' qualifications

2.1 As per the provisions of the new legislation, the below qualifications must be cumulatively met for the acquisition of citizenship by a foreign national:

2.1.1 legal and continuous physical residence in Cyprus for the entire period of the immediately preceding 12 months from the date of application, noting that any periods of absence of up to 90 days within the aforementioned 12-month period do not interrupt such time period; 2.1.2 completion of at least 7 years of legal physical residence in Cyprus within a period of 10 years from the 12-month period mentioned in point 2.1.1 above; 2.1.3 the applicant must be of good character; 2.1.4 the applicant must be a holder of C1 certificate of knowledge of the Greek language; 2.1.5 the applicant must have basic knowledge of Cyprus modern political and social status; 2.1.6 the applicant must have suitable accommodation and stable and regular financial resources, sufficient for the maintenance of himself/herself as well as his/her dependant family members; and 2.1.7 the applicant must have the intention to stay in Cyprus.

3 Highly qualified foreign nationals employed in companies of foreign interests as determined by the Council of Ministers

3.1 Pursuant to the provisions of the new legislation, the below shall apply with respect to the criterion of knowledge of the Greek language:

3.1.1 in case the non-EU national is a holder of A2 certificate of knowledge of the Greek language, the time period mentioned in 2.1.2 above is reduced from 7 years to 4 years from the 12-month period from the date of application, noting that any periods of absence of up to 90 days per year are duly included in such 4-years period; and 3.1.2 in case the non-EU national is a holder of B1 certificate of knowledge of the Greek language, the time period mentioned in 2.1.2 above is reduced from 7 years to 3 years from the 12-month period from the date of application, noting that any periods of absence of up to 90 days per year are duly included in such 3-years period.

3.2 Spouses, civil partners, minor children and financial dependent adult child (i.e. exclusively a person with a disability rendering him/her incapable of working), are also eligible to apply under the same conditions.

3.3 Specific fast-track procedure to be introduced with respect to the examination of such applications.

Originally published 14 December 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.