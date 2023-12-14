On November 30, the Cyprus Parliament approved important changes on the Article 111 of the Population Register Law of 2002 (141(I)/2002.
This is a significant deal for professionals from third countries, as they can now apply for Cypriot citizenship faster-around 3-4 years.
Key requirements:
- It is essential to lawfully reside in the Republic of Cyprus and continuously for the 12 months preceding the submission of the naturalization application;
- Knowledge of the Greek language;
- Clean criminal record;
- Entry or exit through unrecognized territories, illegally and any threat to public order and the safety of the Republic of Cyprus are grounds for disqualification;
- Financially self-sufficient – minimum steady income exceeding 2,500 euros;
- High academic and professional qualifications are vital;
- The examination process for this application will follow the fast-track route.
Processing of such citizenship applications would take no longer than eight months.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.