ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On November 30, the Cyprus Parliament approved important changes on the Article 111 of the Population Register Law of 2002 (141(I)/2002.

This is a significant deal for professionals from third countries, as they can now apply for Cypriot citizenship faster-around 3-4 years.

Key requirements:

It is essential to lawfully reside in the Republic of Cyprus and continuously for the 12 months preceding the submission of the naturalization application;

Knowledge of the Greek language;

Clean criminal record;

Entry or exit through unrecognized territories, illegally and any threat to public order and the safety of the Republic of Cyprus are grounds for disqualification;

Financially self-sufficient – minimum steady income exceeding 2,500 euros;

High academic and professional qualifications are vital;

The examination process for this application will follow the fast-track route.

Processing of such citizenship applications would take no longer than eight months.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.