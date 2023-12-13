ARTICLE

Family Reunification Permit in Cyprus – Family members of third-country national employed in Companies of Foreign Interest

Introduction

In order to preserve family unity, third-country nationals with residence and employment permits are able to exercise their right to Family Reunification for their family members (spouse and minor children), provided that the relevant conditions of the Aliens and Immigration Law are met. (Family reunification refers to the entry and residence of the family members of a third-country national residing legally in the Republic)

Spouses of employees who obtained a residence and employment permit in Cyprus and who receive a minimum gross monthly salary of €2,500 can have immediate and free access to the labor market.

Third-country nationals employed in companies of foreign interests are able to exercise their right to family reunification. In such a case, third-country nationals who are close family members (part of family unit) can reside in Cyprus after the employee follows the family reunification application procedure.

Family Reunification (Family members covered)

The employee's spouse, provided that the marriage took place at least one (1) year before the submission of the application for family reunification. The spouse must be at least 21 years of age.

The minor children of the employee and his/her spouse, including children adopted in accordance with a decision taken by a competent authority in the Republic or with a decision recognizing an adoption of another country or with a decision automatically enforceable under the international obligations of the Republic.

Minor children, including adopted children of the employee – where the sponsor has sole custody, and the children are dependent on him/ her.

Minor children, including adopted children of the employee's spouse – where the spouse has sole custody, and the children are dependent on him/ her.

The minor children referred to above must be under the age of 18 and must not be married.

Entry into the Republic of Cyprus

A third-country national can enter the Republic for the purpose of family reunification with an entry permit, which is issued upon submission of an application made by the employee. Family members who are already legally residing in the Republic (already entered with a visa obtained from the consular authorities of the Republic abroad) can also proceed with an application submission for family reunification.

Residence Permit Duration of validity

Family members are usually granted a first residence permit of one year's duration, or the residence permit will be issued with a duration up to the validity of the sponsor's residence permit; however, the validity also depends on the expiration of their passports. The permit is renewable and cannot be valid beyond the date of expiry of the sponsor's permit.

Biometric Data Submission

It is mandatory for the family members to provide their biometric data (photo and fingerprints) and signatures after the application submission. Only a photo is taken for persons who, at the time of submitting the application, have not reached the age of 6. Biometric data can be captured at the same time as the submission of the application or shortly after at the District Immigration Unit of the district of residence of the third country national. The collection of biometric data is also necessary for the renewal of the permit.

Conclusion

Facilitating family reunification is a cornerstone of lawful migration. Our firm specializes in comprehensive consultation services, and our highly skilled team of experts has successfully assisted countless families of diverse nationalities and backgrounds in obtaining legal residence in Cyprus.

