The public is informed that the electronic platform for arranging appointments for the submission of applications is abolished and any appointments arranged from 20 March 2023 onwards through the electronic platform are canceled.

For service at the Civil Registry and Migration Department in Nicosia , the public is informed that as of 20 March 2023 they can arrive without an appointment, except for the following categories of permits where special arrangements apply:

Foreign Interest Companies - Shipping companies - Intra-corporate transferees Digital nomads - Start – up visa:

As of 20 March 2023, appointments are rescheduled as follows:

(a) For the first registration of the first employees of new companies included in the register of foreign companies by the Business Facilitation Unit of the Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry, the service will be conducted in order of priority without an appointment.

(b) For the rest of the applications, there will be predetermined fixed weekly appointments for specific providers based on the volume and frequency of applications.

(c) Smaller offices and individuals will be served daily on a first-come, first-served basis without an appointment.

Immigration Permits (A- F) - Immigration Permits Regulation 6.2 - Long-term residents:

Any appointments arranged through the online platform until 19 May 2023 remain valid.

To arrange new appointments or changes to existing appointments, the public is invited to send an email as follows:

(a) For Immigration Permits A – F: mageorgiou@crmd.moi.gov.cy

(b) For Immigration Permits Reg.6.2: aevangelou@crmd.moi.gov.cy and hdamianou@crmd.moi.gov.cy

(c) For long-term residents: mageorgiou@crmd.moi.gov.cy

Student / educational institutions service point:

Arrange an appointment by phone at 22308630 or by email at sgrigoriou@crmd.moi.gov.cy

Source: Civil Registry and Migration Department

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.