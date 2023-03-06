Cyprus:
Residents Of Cyprus Travelling Abroad: January 2023
06 March 2023
KPMG in Cyprus
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
A total number of 136.717 residents of Cyprus returned from a
trip abroad in January 2023, compared to 48.382 in the
corresponding month last year, recording an increase of 182,6%.
The main countries from which the residents of Cyprus returned
in January 2023 were Greece with 32,9% and the United Kingdom with
12,9%.
Source:Cystat
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Immigration from Cyprus
New Passport To Be Introduced
Envoy Global, Inc.
The government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will introduce a new passport type on 1 September 2022. The new passport will feature additional security measures intended to reduce forgery or falsification.
Young And Free: Working Holiday Visas
Harvey Law Group
One of the ripple effects from the Great Resignation in the early days of COVID-19 is the emerging trend of working holiday visas worldwide.