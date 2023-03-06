A total number of 136.717 residents of Cyprus returned from a trip abroad in January 2023, compared to 48.382 in the corresponding month last year, recording an increase of 182,6%.

The main countries from which the residents of Cyprus returned in January 2023 were Greece with 32,9% and the United Kingdom with 12,9%.

Source:Cystat

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.