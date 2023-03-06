Τα ταξίδια κατοίκων Κύπρου στο εξωτερικό τον Ιανουάριο 2023 ανήλθαν στις 136.717 σε σύγκριση με 48.382 τον Ιανουάριο 2022, σημειώνοντας αύξηση 182,6%.

Οι κυριότερες χώρες από τις οποίες επέστρεψαν οι κάτοικοι Κύπρου τον Ιανουάριο 2023 ήταν η Ελλάδα με 32,9% και το Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο με 12,9%.

Πηγή:Cystat

