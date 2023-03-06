Cyprus:
Κάτοικοι Κύπρου Που Ταξιδεύουν Στο Εξωτερικό: Ιανουάριος 2023
06 March 2023
KPMG in Cyprus
Τα
ταξίδια
κατοίκων
Κύπρου στο
εξωτερικό
τον
Ιανουάριο 2023
ανήλθαν
στις 136.717 σε
σύγκριση με
48.382 τον
Ιανουάριο 2022,
σημειώνοντας
αύξηση 182,6%.
Οι
κυριότερες
χώρες από
τις οποίες
επέστρεψαν
οι
κάτοικοι
Κύπρου τον
Ιανουάριο 2023
ήταν η
Ελλάδα με 32,9%
και το
Ηνωμένο
Βασίλειο
με 12,9%.
Πηγή:Cystat
