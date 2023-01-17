Key Points

Cyprus introduced new qualification requirements for foreign nationals applying for a temporary residence permit

Overview

The government of Cyprus introduced new measures for temporary residence permits on 1 January 2023. These changes include:

First-time applicants for a temporary residence permit must meet a minimum income threshold of at least ? 2,000 per month.

An additional 20% income must be demonstrated for spouses and 15% for dependent children.?

First-time applicants must also provide proof of holding at least ? 10,000 in a personal bank account in Cyprus.

The government will also introduce additional requirements for the renewal of temporary residence permits beginning 1 May 2023. This will include raising the income threshold and updating the medical examination requirements. For additional information, check here.

What are the Changes?

Effective 1 January 2023, the government of Cyprus implemented new measures for foreign nationals applying for temporary residence permits in the country. Additional new qualification requirements are anticipated to go into effect beginning 1 May 2023.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Cyprus' website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 13 January 2023.

