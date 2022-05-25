ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

As of the 11th May 2022, the Ministry of Labour and Social Insurance of the Republic of Cyprus, in exercising its powers under paragraph (1) of Article 24 of Foreigners and Immigration (entry conditions and residence of third country nationals with the purpose of search, studies, practice, volunteer service, student exchanges of educational programs) Law of 2019 (as amended), and taking into account the current circumstances in the Labour sector in Cyprus, has amended the rules and regulations relating to immigration permits for students.

Specifically, it was decided that the employment of students who were in the Republic of Cyprus on 31st January 2022 is allowed in the following sectors of economic activity and professions provided that they secure a contract employment with a specific employer, considered by the Department of Labour, which will list the main terms of employment. The student shall also provide confirmation of studies and a document with the study schedule from a recognized Institution of study as well as his/her residence permit. There will be an obligation to notify the monthly work program of students to the Department of Labour.

A/A ECONOMIC SECTOR PROFESSION 1. Trade – Repairs -Wholesaler Porter Gas station worker – car wash 2. Health – Social Care Elderly Home Caregiver, provided that the provisions of the relevant legislation are met. Support staff in Clinics or Ward Assistant, provided that he holds a high school diploma and basic knowledge of Greek and in accordance with the instruction of the Minister of Health. 3. Household Activities Occasional Work of a Domestic Nature 4. Manufacturing -Bakery worker -Forage Production Labourers -Recycling Labourers -Night Shrift Workers 5. Agriculture – Animal Husbandry – Fishery Agriculture – Animal Husbandry- Fishery Labourers 6. Other Fields -Buildings Cleaning Service Crew – Drainage and Waste Processing Labourers – Distributors of Advertising and Informative Material 7. Hotels -Kitchen Assistance/Cleaners -Waitress -Waiter Receptionist Bartender / Barmaid 8. Restaurants – Recreational Centres -Kitchen Assistants – Cleaners

Note:

In the period of 1 st of June – 15 th of October in hotels/leisure centres the employment of students of hotel / food studies is allowed for internship purposes based on the current policy and procedure.

of June – 15 of October in hotels/leisure centres the employment of students of hotel / food studies is allowed for internship purposes based on the current policy and procedure. Students of recognized fields of study, where the degree requires it, will be able to be employed for internship purposes provided that there is a relevant written agreement between the employer and the educational institution submitted to the Department of Labour.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.