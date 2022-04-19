ARTICLE

Key Points

Travelers entering Cyprus beginning 18 April 2022 will no longer be required to complete the passenger locator form prior to arrival

Overview

The government of Cyprus will no longer require travelers entering the country to complete a passenger locator form, known as the Cyprus Flight Pass, beginning 18 April 2022. The removal of the Cyprus Flight Pass also means that fully vaccinated travelers and those who have recovered from COVID-19 within the past 180 days of entering the country will no longer be required to provide proof of a PCR or rapid antigen test taken prior to entry.

Fully vaccinated travelers and recovered travelers will also not be required to undergo testing upon arrival. Unvaccinated travelers will still be required to provide proof of a negative PCR COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of entry or a rapid antigen test taken within 24 hours of entry.

For additional information regarding valid vaccination certificates and traveler requirements beginning 18 April 2022, check here.

What are the Changes?

Beginning 18 April 2022, all travelers will no longer be required to complete a passenger locator form in order to enter Cyprus. Fully vaccinated and recovered travelers will also not be required to undergo COVID-19 testing prior to entry or upon arrival. Travelers entering the country should ensure that they hold the appropriate authorization prior to entry.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Cyprus' website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 15 April, 2022

