Senior Associate and head of our Kyiv office, Anna Tsyvinska, has temporarily relocated to our Limassol office from where she continues to service our Ukrainian client base. In a recently authored article Anna explains the special measures introduced by the EU to provide rapid assistance to those seeking sanctuary from the Ukrainian war zone. These measures have been adopted in full by the Cyprus government and allow Ukrainian refugees to obtain immediate assistance upon entering the country. They also grant them benefits such as the right to work, to education, and to medical care. Special provisions have also been put in place for the protection of unaccompanied minors.

The full article may be viewed here.

For more information, please contact anna.tsyvinska@neo.law.

